M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.51) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s previous close.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

Shares of MPE stock opened at GBX 888 ($11.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 684 ($9.04) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($12.15). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 860.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 842.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £468.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.69.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

