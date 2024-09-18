M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.51) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s previous close.
M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance
Shares of MPE stock opened at GBX 888 ($11.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 684 ($9.04) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($12.15). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 860.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 842.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £468.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.69.
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile
