M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.09

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.09 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 48.88 ($0.65). M.T.I Wireless Edge shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 34,286 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on M.T.I Wireless Edge
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Down 0.7 %
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M.T.I Wireless Edge
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.