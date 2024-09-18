M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.09

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.09 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 48.88 ($0.65). M.T.I Wireless Edge shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 34,286 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of £41.32 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.03.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

