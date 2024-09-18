Main Street Capital Co. Announces Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

