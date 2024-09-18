Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Malaga Financial Price Performance
Shares of MLGF opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.49. Malaga Financial has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $23.90.
Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.
About Malaga Financial
Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.
