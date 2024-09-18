Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.18.

Shares of MAR opened at $235.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

