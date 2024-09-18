Marsico Capital Management LLC Acquires 85,657 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,657 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.52.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

