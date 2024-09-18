Marsico Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 202,954 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,207,000. ARM makes up about 1.0% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ARM by 156.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in ARM by 48.1% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion and a PE ratio of 148.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

