Marsico Capital Management LLC Invests $96.29 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 561,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,287,000. GE Vernova makes up about 2.9% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.64.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of GEV opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.31.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

