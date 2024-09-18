Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 145,175 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Marsico Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145,175 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lennar by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Lennar by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 331.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $5,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.69.

Lennar Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE LEN opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $189.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

