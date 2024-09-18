Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $16.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of MA opened at $501.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $501.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,801,697,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,152 shares of company stock worth $334,186,128. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.08.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

