MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Director Edward T. Mathers Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Edward T. Mathers purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MBX Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MBX opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

