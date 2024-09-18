MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Director Edward T. Mathers Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Edward T. Mathers purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
MBX Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MBX opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.
About MBX Biosciences
