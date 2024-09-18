MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Down 8.4%

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 5,850,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,024,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88.

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company’s products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

