Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.9 %

PWR stock opened at $273.92 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

