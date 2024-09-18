Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,779 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,810 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after purchasing an additional 351,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
TJX Companies stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
