Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 888 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,989,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $253.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.08.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

