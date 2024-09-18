Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.39 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $397.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $404.90. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

