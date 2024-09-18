Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.55

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and traded as low as $63.32. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 29,578 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.27.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $39.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

