Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 20,162 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $108,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,152 shares of company stock worth $334,186,128. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

MA opened at $501.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $501.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.