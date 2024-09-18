Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4,379.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 2.3% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $910,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its position in ASML by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in ASML by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in ASML by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,937,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASML opened at $805.69 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $317.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $887.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $943.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.