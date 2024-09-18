Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 153,146 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $247,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.