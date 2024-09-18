Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.91 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,908,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $517.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $520.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.