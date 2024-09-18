Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $345.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 2.31% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $345,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $220.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.25. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.