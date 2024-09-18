Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $50.04 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $50,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $551.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

