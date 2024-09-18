Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $60.06 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $60,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,542,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,127.92 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,106.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,071.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.