Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,939,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $76,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,090,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after purchasing an additional 541,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,059,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

