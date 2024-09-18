Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 215,913 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 246.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,913 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $487,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Broadcom stock opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.21. The company has a market capitalization of $756.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

