Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $138,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Davis Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

IJH stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

