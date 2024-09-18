Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 2.28% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $184,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,510,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 254,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

