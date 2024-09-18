Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Approximately 2,121,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,919,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Stock Down 12.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.27.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

