Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

