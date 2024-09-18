Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.42

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and traded as low as $37.65. Mondi shares last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 5,108 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

