Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires Shares of 5,076 Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,421,000.

HAFN stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65. Hafnia Limited has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Hafnia ( NYSE:HAFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $417.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hafnia Limited will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.02%.

Hafnia Limited is a tanker owner, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

