Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 88,008 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975,918 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,008 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.34% of Barrick Gold worth $110,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 169,350 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 485,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

