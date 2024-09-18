Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,950,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854,940 shares during the period. Vale comprises 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Vale were worth $118,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vale by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,741,000 after acquiring an additional 363,783 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,853,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,900 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Vale by 0.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VALE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Vale Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VALE opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.3698 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.09%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

