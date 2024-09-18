Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowers Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326,659 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.02% of Credicorp worth $138,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $109,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,158,000 after acquiring an additional 432,301 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,632,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,428,000 after acquiring an additional 294,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,156,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP opened at $175.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.9084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

