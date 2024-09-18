Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 1,372,496 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGFree Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,372,496 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.87% of Koninklijke Philips worth $206,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 902.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

