MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Timmie Hong Sells 2,334 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,985.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timmie Hong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Timmie Hong sold 5,139 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $231,768.90.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65.

MoneyLion Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ML opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $106.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. MoneyLion’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 96,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,427,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

