Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $49,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $195.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.