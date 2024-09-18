Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $59.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.