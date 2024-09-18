Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,461 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
