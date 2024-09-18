Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,160,000 after buying an additional 408,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,450,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,039,000 after buying an additional 393,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84. The stock has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

