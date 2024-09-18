Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.09 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $228.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $232.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

