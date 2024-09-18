Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.60 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $195.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

