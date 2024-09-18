Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $28.56 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $243.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.