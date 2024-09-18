NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Sebastian Evans Acquires 24,108 Shares

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 24,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$11,812.92 ($7,981.70).
Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Sebastian Evans purchased 24,342 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$11,440.74 ($7,730.23).
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 183.84.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Increases Dividend
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
