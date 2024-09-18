National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dollarama Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.18.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$134.70 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$89.93 and a 12-month high of C$137.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$131.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,991.16. In related news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total value of C$922,050.45. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,991.16. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

