NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Sells $2,229,000.00 in Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $2,229,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,614,735.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

V Daniel Robinson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, V Daniel Robinson II sold 30,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,343,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $882,000.00.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,547,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,434,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

