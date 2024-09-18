Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $685.29.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $706.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $304.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,003,810,000 after buying an additional 72,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

