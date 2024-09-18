NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NPCE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NeuroPace Price Performance

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in NeuroPace by 50.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in NeuroPace by 56.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 46.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

