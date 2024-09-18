NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.99

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NNN REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.42%.

Insider Transactions at NNN REIT

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 451.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NNN REIT by 95.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

